Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

According to reports, Lollywood diva Mahira Khan would star alongside renowned actor Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Brilliance, Chinoy’s

Although the film’s star cast hasn’t yet received an official announcement, Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, is a potential candidate.

Nabeel Qureshi’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan, was released this Eid-ul-Adha. The movie was originally scheduled to be out in 2021, but COVID-19 caused it to be postponed.

In addition to Mahira, Fahad Mustafa plays a significant role in the movie. He portrayed a dishonest police officer in the film.

Both the critics and the audience gave Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad harsh reviews.

