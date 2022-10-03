Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

Articles
Advertisement
Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan could star alongside Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Brilliance.
  • Chinoy’s film will be a Paramount Pictures adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s book Brilliance.
  • The movie was originally scheduled to be out in 2021.
Advertisement

According to reports, Lollywood diva Mahira Khan would star alongside renowned actor Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Brilliance, Chinoy’s

Although the film’s star cast hasn’t yet received an official announcement, Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, is a potential candidate.

Sources claim that Chinoy’s film will be a Paramount Pictures adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s book Brilliance. The movie will be produced by Hollywood star Will Smith under his own Westbrook Studios.

Nabeel Qureshi’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan, was released this Eid-ul-Adha. The movie was originally scheduled to be out in 2021, but COVID-19 caused it to be postponed.

In addition to Mahira, Fahad Mustafa plays a significant role in the movie. He portrayed a dishonest police officer in the film.

Both the critics and the audience gave Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad harsh reviews.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral
Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Katie Maloney calls ex Tom Schwartz a 'pathetic loser'
Katie Maloney calls ex Tom Schwartz a 'pathetic loser'
Gwen Shamblin’s controversial story gets new treatment in Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin trailer
Gwen Shamblin’s controversial story gets new treatment in Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin trailer
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Barbie Ferreira's recent fashion statement paid homage to the euphoria
Barbie Ferreira's recent fashion statement paid homage to the euphoria
Becky G shares sweet dancing video with Sebastian Lletget
Becky G shares sweet dancing video with Sebastian Lletget
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story