Will Meghan Markle attend King Charles’s coronation ceremony next year?

Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover
The powerful picture on the cover of Harry's new book was taken...
Reportedly, Meghan Markle has updated her IMDb page to include her “attendance as herself at King Charles coronation.”
This was asserted by body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, who frequently weighs in on issues concerning the British royal family.
After the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, royal admirers have expressed concern that she will attend.
In January of next year, Harry’s autobiography, Spare, would be published.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.