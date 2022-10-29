Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Meghan Markle attend King Charles’s coronation ceremony next year?

Will Meghan Markle attend King Charles’s coronation ceremony next year?

Articles
Advertisement
Will Meghan Markle attend King Charles’s coronation ceremony next year?

Meghan Markle and King Charles III

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle has updated her IMDb page.
  • Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas asserts she will attend the coronation.
  • Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, would be published next year.
Advertisement

Reportedly, Meghan Markle has updated her IMDb page to include her “attendance as herself at King Charles coronation.”

This was asserted by body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, who frequently weighs in on issues concerning the British royal family.

Meghan Markle has received invitation to King Charles coronation?

After the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, royal admirers have expressed concern that she will attend.

In January of next year, Harry’s autobiography, Spare, would be published.

Also Read

Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover
Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover

The powerful picture on the cover of Harry's new book was taken...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story