Will Prince Harry “totally rewrite” an upcoming memoir?

Prince Harry is reportedly revising his autobiography to ‘please’ the Queen.

His memoir was withdrawn because it placed too much emphasis on mental health issues.

The Duke will have “little wriggle room” for the final version.

According to reports, Prince Harry is thinking of completely revising his autobiography to ‘please’ the late Queen Elizabeth.

This assertion was made by Jessica Green, a royal novelist, in her most recent article.

Harry has thrown a spanner in the plans, according to a source close to the Palace, she warned. In light of the Queen’s passing, her funeral, and his father Charles assuming the throne, he is eager for improvements.

Things in the book would not appear so nice if they are published so soon after these occurrences, according to the author. Added by the same source.

He desires immediate section changes. By no means is it a whole new work. He is compelled to change by all means. It might already be too late.

Given that the initial draught of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir was withdrawn because it placed too much emphasis on mental health issues, even insiders in the publishing industry anticipate the Duke will have “little wriggle room” for the final version.

