Will the incorrect Stone of Destiny be used to crown King Charles?








  • Te Stone of Destiny is not the Westminster Abbey stone.
  • A duplicate of the stone was dumped at Arbroath Abbey.
  • The stone’s real location is at The Arlington.
The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for the following year, but there is a chance that it will take place on the incorrect Stone of Destiny.

Owner of a tavern in Glasgow’s The Arlington, David Low, asserted that he “believes” the stone is not the “genuine one.”

Low’s comments were made a week after Ian Hamilton, who was the leader of a group of four thieves who stole the Westminster Abbey stone in 1950, passed away.

The stone’s real location is at The Arlington, according to the bar owner, who claimed that a duplicate of the stone was dumped at Arbroath Abbey.

The 64-year-old said: “We think we have the real stuff. But now that Ian Hamilton has passed away, nobody can be certain. Another 1000 years will pass before the answer is discovered.

“That amazing history was one of the reasons I purchased the bar last year. Arlington regulars at the time included all four of the teenagers who stole the stone from Westminster Abbey, he said.

“There has long been a persistent rumor that the stone stolen from Westminster Abbey was not the one that was left at Arbroath Abbey. In other words, they gave back a copy while keeping the stolen item at The Arlington.

