Woman dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar near a puja pandal

Woman Dances Joyfully to Rangilo Maro Dholna goes viral
A video of a woman dancing enthusiastically on a terrace to Rangilo...
There are occasions when individuals desire to start impromptu dance parties while outside but become too timid to do so. Have you ever experienced it? Here is a video of a Woman dances at a random place that can encourage you to move when you hear a music you like in the future. In the video, a woman is seen approaching a puja pandal and dancing uncontrollably.
Check out the video here:
https://www.facebook.com/100024493721220/videos/671270231030329/
On October 28, the footage was shared online. It has had around 3.3 lakh views since being shared, and the numbers are only rising. Additionally, the video has received more than 2,500 reactions. People showed their admiration for the woman’s boldness and zeal while responding to the video.
She understands how to have a good time, and that’s all that matters. If I had been present, I would have kept her company, a Facebook user commented. “That’s how you should live. Congratulations,” said another. A third person said, “Mujhe ye wala confidence chahiye [I want this sort of confidence].” Another user commented, “Loving this.”
