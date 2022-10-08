Would Princess Diana have called Meghan Markle a “thief”?

Photographer John Swannell believes Meghan Markle has had her “own agenda” since joining the Firm.

Experts believe that if Princess Diana were still alive, Meghan Markle would be labelled a “thief.” This claim was made by renowned photographer John Swannell.

For those who are unaware, Mr Swannell was once tasked with photographing Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, he believes, turned Prince Harry into a “puppet” and has had her “own agenda” since joining the Firm.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair, pointing to a ‘theft.’

He was quoted as saying, “I don’t think she’d like her because she’d think she’d stolen her son.” He’s become a puppet.”

“She appeared to have an agenda when she came over,” he added.

“She was a little-known actress when an opportunity arose, and she took it like any other. She is, however, a very intelligent woman. She’s a shrewd businesswoman.”

This comes just a month after royal author Tina Brown told the Daily Beast that Meghan Markle was ‘leading’ Prince Harry astray.

“Diana was fiercely protective of her children. She would have been very protective of Harry and, I believe, very concerned about the path they’ve taken.”

