‘Ya Allah, Pakistan ko Korea bana dey’ Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles. He hosted The After Moon Show on Hum TV. He is also known for playing the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.

Yasir Hussain, an actor and director, used his Instagram stories to talk about his hopes for Pakistan’s future. The Jhooti star said, “Ya Allah, Pakistan ko Korea bana De, choria nahi. (Oh Allah, please make Pakistan like Korea)”

Hussain recently made headlines for making fun of actors who said they would skip the Hum Awards to show support for flood victims.

The Lahore Se Aagay hero wrote, “Jo actor(s) baqwas kar rahay hain ke wo khud nahi gaye, unko business class ticket nahi di. Maine chat parhi hai beta. (I have read the chats, the actors who are claiming utter rubbish that they skipped the award show themselves, weren’t provided with business class tickets.)”

This statement came after another actor, Azfar Rehman, said on Instagram that he would not be going to the 2022 HUM Awards in Canada because he wanted to show support for the flood victims in Pakistan.