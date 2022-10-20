Yami Gautam says she stand by producers on Lost’s release

Actress Yami Gautam discussed her soon-to-be released movie Lost in India.

In a recent tweet, Yami stated that she would accept whatever choice made by the movie producers on behalf of the cast and crew.

Lost, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, had its international premiere last month at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Yami answered questions from fans on several topics. She said, “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” To this, one of her fans asked her, “When will ‘LOST’ release in theatre yammu ?? Please the movie in the theatre. It’s been a while since Bala we haven’t watched you in big screen. Plz yammu.”

The actor replied, "Theatres remain our first love but with the OTT platforms & covid, it's all changed! I shall stand by my producers with their decision to release the film where it suits them best! But I promise -'Lost' shall be one of our best films in recent time & it shall find its audience." Apart from Yami, Lost also has Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam.

The film was filmed in Kolkata and is billed as an emotional thriller by Yami. Yami talked about her experience in the City Of Joy and her love of Bengali cuisine and desserts. “Thanx to Tony da & his lovely wife Indrani ma’am, I was really well fed on the set of ‘Lost’ while shooting in Kolkata,” she said.

Yami last appeared in the film Dasvi, which also starred Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan. In addition to Lost, Yami’s upcoming films include Oh My God! 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. It is Akshay’s OMG! sequel. Amit Rai wrote the script and directed the movie.