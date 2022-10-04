Yasir Hussain shares cheesy post for wife Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain criticized for their latest video

Yesterday, actor Yasir Hussain posted a cute photo of himself and his wife, Iqra Aziz, on his Instagram account. Their love for each other is amazing.

The star of Javed Iqbal wrote, “Baby bolta hun toh Sach hi samajh lia lol. Gher pe kabir aur bahar ye, Cooli number 1”

In response, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star commented, “Aray wah kon hai yeh cute log”

The couple, who have a young son, doesn’t shy away from PDA and lovey-dovey social media gestures, like flattering posts or pictures of them cuddling.

Advertisement

They look so cute together, and we can’t get enough of their sweet little moments that make us want to be in a relationship.