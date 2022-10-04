Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain shares cheesy post for wife Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain shares cheesy post for wife Iqra Aziz

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain shares cheesy post for wife Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain criticized for their latest video

Advertisement

Yesterday, actor Yasir Hussain posted a cute photo of himself and his wife, Iqra Aziz, on his Instagram account. Their love for each other is amazing.

The star of Javed Iqbal wrote, “Baby bolta hun toh Sach hi samajh lia lol. Gher pe kabir aur bahar ye, Cooli number 1”

In response, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star commented, “Aray wah kon hai yeh cute log”

The couple, who have a young son, doesn’t shy away from PDA and lovey-dovey social media gestures, like flattering posts or pictures of them cuddling.

Advertisement

They look so cute together, and we can’t get enough of their sweet little moments that make us want to be in a relationship.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William accused Prince Harry of being 'brainwashed'
Prince William accused Prince Harry of being 'brainwashed'
Throwback: Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari Dance video that set's the internet on fire
Throwback: Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari Dance video that set's the internet on fire
Nauman Ijaz said please stop doing early marriages
Nauman Ijaz said please stop doing early marriages
Whitney Rose shares a Cryptic message amid Jen Shah’s sentencing
Whitney Rose shares a Cryptic message amid Jen Shah’s sentencing
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returns from vacations
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returns from vacations
Kris Jenner and former bodyguard 13 months to resolve harassment case
Kris Jenner and former bodyguard 13 months to resolve harassment case
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story