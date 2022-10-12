Yolanda Hadid gushes over her granddaughter Khai Malik

Yolanda says that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s two-year-old daughter is the best thing in her life.

In September 2020, Khai was born. Gigi and Zayn broke up because of a fight that happened a few months after their daughter was born.

“I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being,” admits to ET in a new interview. “She does things and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.’”

“She loves everything,” Yolanda adds of the tot.

“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful with everything. She’s just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”

