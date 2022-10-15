Yolanda revealed some mental health guidance she gives her kids

Yolanda Hadid discussed mental health with Project Healthy Minds.

The charity aims to make it easier for young people to find mental health resources.

The 58-year-old shares her three children with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

In an interview, Yolanda discussed some important mental health guidance she gives her kids.

“I think self-care is number one,” the 58-year-old tells the outlet exclusively while discussing her work with Project Healthy Minds, a new mental health tech non-profit that aims to make it easier and faster for young people to find mental health resources. “I worry for them, and not only for my own children, I worry for all the next generation that is so under the spell of social media.”

Yolanda shares her three children with ex-husband and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, to whom she was married from 1994-2000.

“Go for a walk,” Hadid advises after celebrating World Mental Health Day during a fireside chat with Project Health Minds. “Exercise is super important. I think healthy eating habits are very important.”

The former member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has previously acknowledged struggling with her own mental health. Hadid had a relapse of her Lyme disease as a result of her depression following the death of her mother Ans van den Herik at the age of 78.

“I hadn’t felt that kind of depression in 20 years or something, after I broke my back 20 years ago,” the former model, who took a nine-month hiatus from social media over the summer, shares. “I really hadn’t dealt with the extent that I felt now.”

Yolanda, who is now a grandma to Gigi’s two-year-old daughter, Khai, confessed to feeling much after moving out of California to a secluded farm in Pennsylvania and finding love with her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

“[It’s] a very different life,” Hadid shares with a laugh. “I just needed to get away. I could not get well.”

