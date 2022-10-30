Yumna Zaidi discusses Bakhtawar’s male role struggle

Yumna Zaidi is now the most adaptable actress in the Pakistani drama industry.

She has recently wowed us with the songs Dil Na Umeed To Nahin, Sinf e Aahan, and Parizaad.

Yumna revealed that filming Bakhtawar was difficult since they shot in crowded locations and markets.

A recent conversation with Maliha Rehman Yumna Zaidi revealed that portraying Bakhtu on-screen was challenging since she wore extremely baggy clothing and lacked cosmetics. Facing the camera without makeup and in such an unattractive role is quite difficult. She took a risk by playing a character in which she wore no makeup and did not look ethereal, which is generally adored by the audience.

Yumna also claimed that filming Bakhtawar was difficult since they shot in crowded locations and markets, and she was surrounded by security personnel while she played Bakhtawar but not when she played Bakhtu. Yumna said that she also realised how challenging it would be for a woman to endure such adversity.

Yumna endured the following while performing in Bakhtawar:

