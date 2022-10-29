Yumna Zaidi talks about ‘Parizaad’ screening in cinemas

Yumna Zaidi is one of the best and most adored actors in Pakistani dramas.

She was excellent in the role of the blind girl in Parizaad.

Yumna is currently working in Bakhtawar.

Yumna Zaidi is a stunning Pakistani actor. She began slowly and progressively portraying strong and attractive roles, and as a result, she rose to become one of the best and most adored actors in Pakistani dramas. Ishq Zah e Naseeb, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Sinf e Aahan, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, and Parizaad are just a few of her recent dramas. These days, she can be seen playing the lead role in Bakhtawar, where she once again astounds everyone with her powerful presence.

Since Yumna Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Akbar are such a popular acting duo, everyone was rooting for Zaidi as the much-loved Annie in Parizaad. She was excellent in the role of the blind girl. Parizaad was a great phenomenon that gained international attention and had its final episode broadcast in theaters.

However, Yumna Zaidi was not overly pleased with the last episode’s cinematic release. Yumna had to fly because her mother’s health was deteriorating, thus she was unable to attend the premiere. However, she was quite anxious about being seen on a large screen by others. Yumna Zaidi was not at all at ease as a result.

