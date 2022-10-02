Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Zac Efron reacts to ongoing rumour regarding Marvel’s casting call
  • Zac Efron was asked about rumours that Marvel is looking for a new face for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • The actor said, Really? They could just call me.
  • He also spoke with Hugh Jackman about the possibility of playing Wolverine in the third Deadpool film.
Zac Efron has a sly comment, in response to the persistent rumour that Marvel is searching for a “Zac Efron-type star” at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Baywatch star was questioned on a recent edition of the show regarding the casting rumours.

The actor said, “Really? They could just call me.”

Fallon also addressed a different rumour that Efron was being considered for the Wolverine role during the discussion.

The High School Musical alumnus responded, “I think Hugh’s still doing that pretty well, I got to give it to him,” to which Zac then admitted he had the opportunity to speak with Hugh Jackman about it while they were both working on The Greatest Showman. “I guess I had my foot in the door on that one, I should go talk to him.”

Jackman has announced that he will reprise his role as Wolverine in the third Deadpool film, marking his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after portraying the role for 20 years intermittently in 20th Century Fox’s exclusive branch of the X-Men universe.

To play the comic book character Moon Knight, Marvel was reportedly “searching for a Jewish ‘Zac Efron-type’ who is preferably of Israeli descent” according to Geeks WorldWide in September 2019.

The source added that Zac was Marvel’s first choice for the role of Ikaris in The Eternals. Ikaris went to Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, while Moon Knight went to Oscar Isaac.

In the recently released film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Efron plays John “Chickie” Donohue, a merchant seaman who lives in New York and chooses to send beer cans to friends who are fighting in the Vietnam War.

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article


