Zaid Ali and Yumnah celebrating first Birthday of their son Izyan

  • Zaid Ali and his wife Yumnah welcomed their first child, Izyan Ali Zaid, earlier this year.
  • The couple is celebrating the first birthday of their son Izyan.
  • They got married in August 2017.
Zaid Ali is a well-known YouTuber, comedian, and influencer, and his wife Yumnah welcomed their first child, Izyan earlier this year. The cute couple is celebrating the first birthday of their son Izyan.

He shared an adorable photo of his son and wife posing for the camera.

“Happy first birthday Izyan! My little angel,” Zaid captioned his post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

Fans drool over this adorable picture of Zaid and his baby.  Fans were delighted to see the picture and are still bombarding the comment section sending well wishes to the happy family.

It should be noted that the YouTuber and Yumnah got married in August 2017 and welcomed their son earlier in August this year.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

