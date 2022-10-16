Zaid Ali and Yumnah celebrating first Birthday of their son Izyan

Zaid Ali and his wife Yumnah welcomed their first child, Izyan Ali Zaid, earlier this year.

The couple is celebrating the first birthday of their son Izyan.

They got married in August 2017.

He shared an adorable photo of his son and wife posing for the camera.

“Happy first birthday Izyan! My little angel,” Zaid captioned his post.

Have a look:

Fans drool over this adorable picture of Zaid and his baby. Fans were delighted to see the picture and are still bombarding the comment section sending well wishes to the happy family.

