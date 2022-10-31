Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario

Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario

Articles
Advertisement
Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario

Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario

Advertisement
  • Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario.
  • The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 55,819 likes this far.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Sanwari, Eman, and many more.
Advertisement

Zainab Shabbir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who kicked off her career in 2018. The actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account from her Canada trip which has gone viral across social media. Sharing the photos, Zainab wrote, “Somewhere between here & there.”

Take a look!

The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 55,819 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Advertisement

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Sanwari, Eman, Piya Naam Ka Diya, and many more.

Also Read

‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir
‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

After the enormous success of her most recent serial, Mushkil, the outstanding...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
A Best time to Eat Food
A Best time to Eat Food
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story