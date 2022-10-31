Zainab Shabbir shares alluring photos from Ontario.

‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir
After the enormous success of her most recent serial, Mushkil, the outstanding...
Zainab Shabbir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who kicked off her career in 2018. The actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account from her Canada trip which has gone viral across social media. Sharing the photos, Zainab wrote, “Somewhere between here & there.”
Take a look!
The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 55,819 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Sanwari, Eman, Piya Naam Ka Diya, and many more.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.