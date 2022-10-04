Zara Noor Abbas enjoys Niagara Falls with her buddies

Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas, the versatile and cute actress, had a delightful trip to Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, and enthusiastically shared the experience on her Instagram account.

She joyfully captioned it, “Checklist checked once again Alhamdullilah.”

Niagara Falls had been on her bucket list for a long time, and she was finally able to cross it off. I

Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib, two of her co-stars, were also seen at the falls.

Here are a few photos of the scenic grandeur of the falls, as well as stars enjoying a good time.

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Last month, the celebrities flew to Canada for the 8th Hum Awards. They are out and about having fun after the fashionable night, discovering and visiting some gorgeous spots in the country, and making their trip worthwhile.

