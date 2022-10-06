Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas hugs emotional fan during meetup

WATCH: Zara Noor Abbas shares sweet memories with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors

Zara Noor Abbas is a down-to-earth person, even though she has a lot of fame, a huge fan base with millions of fans, an unmatched level of success, and everything she wants at her fingertips.

The actress from Ehd-e-Wafa recently met an excited fan of Abbas who couldn’t hold back her love for him in front of her.

The sweet moment with the fan was caught on camera and posted to Instagram, where it got a lot of praise for how the Qaid actress treated her fan. Abbas and her fan, who was so happy, hugged each other several times. The two women told each other they loved and respected each other.

Millions of people on the Internet were blown away by the Love Life Ka Law diva.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Abbas appeared in Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.

