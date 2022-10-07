Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Zara Noor Abbas shares a fun video with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors
Zara Noor Abbas shares a fun video with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors

Zara Noor Abbas shares a fun video with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors

Articles
Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas shares a fun video with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors

Zara Noor Abbas shares a fun video with ‘Badshah Begum’ co-actors 

Advertisement
  • Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui posted a video from the set of “Badshah Begum.”
  • The drama stars are Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer, and Shahzad Nawaz.
  • Badshah Begum is written by Saji Gul, produced by Rafay Rashdi, and directed by Khizer Idrees.
Advertisement

The ensemble of the drama has a strong friendship, which is pretty obvious in the video released by the Ehd e Wafa actor, despite the fact that the play is all about a riveting plot, captivating characters, and fierce competition in politics.

Badshah Begum was written by Saji Gul, produced by Rafay Rashdi, and directed by Khizer Idrees.

Additionally, Abbas has made appearances in Zebaish, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, and Deewar-e-Shab.

In the video caption, she wrote, “Fun fact : We did this poll RIGHT after RoshanAra’s spitting spree in the house and Shahmeer and dad were all dead.”

“Saved this for the last episode. But you guys been giving me massive love and I can’t thank you enough. So here is a little insider for ya’ll.
THANK YOU FOR GIVING US THIS INSANE APPRECIATION on the recent episode. I am overwhelmed!!,” Zara added.

Advertisement

Have a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Advertisement

Ali Rehman and Komal Meer are also seen having fun with Zara Noor in the clip.

Also Read

Zara Noor Abbas hugs emotional fan during meetup
Zara Noor Abbas hugs emotional fan during meetup

Zara Noor Abbas is a down-to-earth person, even though she has a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story