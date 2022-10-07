Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui posted a video from the set of “Badshah Begum.”

The drama stars are Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer, and Shahzad Nawaz.

Badshah Begum is written by Saji Gul, produced by Rafay Rashdi, and directed by Khizer Idrees.

The ensemble of the drama has a strong friendship, which is pretty obvious in the video released by the Ehd e Wafa actor, despite the fact that the play is all about a riveting plot, captivating characters, and fierce competition in politics.

Additionally, Abbas has made appearances in Zebaish, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, and Deewar-e-Shab.

In the video caption, she wrote, “Fun fact : We did this poll RIGHT after RoshanAra’s spitting spree in the house and Shahmeer and dad were all dead.”

“Saved this for the last episode. But you guys been giving me massive love and I can’t thank you enough. So here is a little insider for ya’ll.

THANK YOU FOR GIVING US THIS INSANE APPRECIATION on the recent episode. I am overwhelmed!!,” Zara added.

Have a look:

Ali Rehman and Komal Meer are also seen having fun with Zara Noor in the clip.

