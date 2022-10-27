Zarnish Khan shows off her killing dance moves, watch video

Advertisement
Zarnish Khan shows off her killing dance moves

Zarnish Khan is an actress who always amazes the audience with her skills and tries to pick scripts that are different and new.

She has millions of fans who look up to her. She has worked in a lot of successful dramas, like Sun Yara, Jo Tu Chahay, and Ishq Zahe Naseeb. She loves traveling and sharing her travel dairies with her fans.

Recently, Zarnish Khan posted a new dance on Instagram.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Her dance video received many likes and lovely comments from her fans.

Earlier, she shared her alluring pictures from Singapore.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Also Read

Zarnish Khan pictures from her fun-filled vacation diaries
Zarnish Khan pictures from her fun-filled vacation diaries

Zarnish Khan is a Pakistani actress with a lot of talent and...

