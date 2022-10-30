Zayn Malik bags acting role in animated film

Zayn Malik will be seen in the acting field.

Zayn Malik is pursuing a career in acting. According to Variety, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter is not the only former One Direction member to attempt acting, as he has landed his first film part in the animated feature 10 Lives.

The ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid has joined a cast that includes Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and three-time BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan.

Dylan Llewellyn of Derry Girl and Sophie Okonedo of Hotel Rwanda will also provide their voices to the new film.

Variety defines 10 Lives as the tale of a “pampered and selfish cat” cat that receives the tenth life after wasting his prior nine.

Chris Jenkins, director of Duck Duck Goose, is also expected to direct 10 Lives.

The announcement of Malik’s casting arrived just one day after he posted a rare selfie to social media.

