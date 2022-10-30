Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zayn Malik bags acting role in animated film

Zayn Malik bags acting role in animated film

Articles
Advertisement
Zayn Malik bags acting role in animated film

Zayn Malik will play part in animated film 10 Lives

Advertisement
  • Zayn Malik will be seen in the acting field.
  • He has landed his first film part in the animated feature 10 Lives.
  • The ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid has joined a cast that includes Simone Ashley and Mo Gilligan.
Advertisement

Zayn Malik is pursuing a career in acting. According to Variety, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter is not the only former One Direction member to attempt acting, as he has landed his first film part in the animated feature 10 Lives.

The ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid has joined a cast that includes Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and three-time BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan.

Dylan Llewellyn of Derry Girl and Sophie Okonedo of Hotel Rwanda will also provide their voices to the new film.

Variety defines 10 Lives as the tale of a “pampered and selfish cat” cat that receives the tenth life after wasting his prior nine.

Chris Jenkins, director of Duck Duck Goose, is also expected to direct 10 Lives.

The announcement of Malik’s casting arrived just one day after he posted a rare selfie to social media.

Advertisement

Also Read

Zayn Malik delights his fans with rare selfie after unfollowing ex-Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik delights his fans with rare selfie after unfollowing ex-Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik posted a rare selfie to his Instagram account. It was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story