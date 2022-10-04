Zayn Malik is unhappy of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo’s rumours

Zayn Malik is finding it difficult to accept that Gigi Hadid is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The supermodel avoids answering queries from the singer.

Doesn’t discuss her new romantic interest with him.

Advertisement

Zayn Malik is not pleased with Gigi Hadid’s alleged relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, according to the reports.

The former member of One Direction is reportedly finding it difficult to accept the fact that his ex-girlfriend is dating The Wolf of Wall Street actor.

“Leo and Gigi dating has definitely touched a nerve with Zayn,” an insider told.

“Zayn was hoping to win Gigi back and feels frozen out now that Leo is in the picture.”

The source then added, “While he’s putting on a brave face, he’s finding the news of Gigi and Leo’s romance hard to digest.”

The insider continued by saying that the supermodel avoids answering queries from the Dusk Till Dawn hit-maker and doesn’t discuss her new romantic interest with him.

Advertisement

The source shared, “She doesn’t want to get into it with him or rub salt into the wounds and is determined to keep things as amicable as possible as they continue to co parent Khai.”

Khai’s parents, Malik and Hadid, dated intermittently between 2015 and 2021 before calling it quits when the singer got into a physical conflict with the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

Following his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone, rumours about DiCaprio and Hadid’s connection started to circulate recently.

The two were later seen together hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week, which furthered the relationship rumours.

Also Read Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram Zayn Malik doesn't seem to be handling Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's...

Advertisement