3D trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa & Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

The team wants to launch a protracted marketing campaign in March.

The teaser debut is scheduled for sometime next week

The action-packed thriller Bholaa, in which Ajay Devgn stars alongside Tabu, will mark the actor’s fourth time behind the camera, revealed on July 5, 2022.

We also disclosed that the actor had prepared some magnificent action scenes for the movie, including hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, and pursuit scenes. Another update on this action spectacular is available right now. Our sources indicate that Ajay Devgn and his crew would release Bholaa in 3D.

“Ajay is one of the most technically proficient directors in Hindi cinema, and he had a certain idea of how the action in Bholaa should play out. He has captured some epic action sequences with a camera setup that is ideal for 3D Blast.

Currently, post-production work is being done, and the 3D images are having a new effect. He wants to give the audience a special theatrical experience, according to a person familiar with the situation, who also noted that Bholaa is marketed as one of Ajay Devgn’s biggest action comedies.

The team wants to launch a protracted marketing campaign in March to present it as an action event, the source said. “The first Bholaa teaser will be released the following week and will be accompanied by 3D printouts of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya.

The teaser debut is scheduled for sometime next week, the source said, adding that it’s a deliberate move to ensure that the public experiences it in the format for which it was intended. Release day for Bholaa is set for March 30, 2023.

Following the widely acclaimed Runway 34, Ajay Devgn will next helm Bholaa. After U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, this is his fourth film to bear his direction. Ajay’s next films include Bholaa, Drishyam 2, Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s mystery film with no title, and Singham 3 starring Rohit Shetty.

