A Large number of Readers refuse to read Harry’s story “Spare”

A new poll shows that most people won’t read Prince Harry’s book, Spare. The Duke of Sussex’s publisher, Penguin Random House, shared more details about the highly-anticipated book last week, announcing that it would be released on January 10, 2023.

The information was made public on Thursday, October 27, when a new website went live. The book is supposed to talk about Harry’s life in the Royal Family, from when he was a child and his mother died to when he left the firm two years ago.

The publisher stated, “It was one of the most shocking images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the whole world watched in sadness and horror.”

“When Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions of people wondered what the princes must have been thinking and feeling, and how the rest of their lives would go.

For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

In a poll that ran from noon on Friday, October 27, to 7:30 am on Tuesday, November 1, it asked people: “Will you read Prince Harry’s book?”

There were a total of 24,164 votes, and 93 percent of them, or 22,553 people, said they didn’t want to read Harry’s book.

5% (1,287 people) said they would read his memoir, and 1% (324 people) said they didn’t know.

In the hundreds of comments that were left below the article that went with Spare, readers talked about what they thought about it.

 

 

