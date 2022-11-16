Aamir Khan sports grey hair and beard

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is taking a year and a half off from acting to spend more time with his family.

The actor recently went to an event in Delhi.

It was his first time out in public since his last movie, Laal Singh Chadha, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During the event, Aamir Khan said that he has only been thinking about work for the past 35 years and that he wants to take a break from acting to spend time with his family. The video from the event has gone viral on social media. Aamir Khan's all-grey outfit got the most attention, even more than his speech.

He donned a grey blazer. He spoke about his upcoming programme and acting break with all-grey hair and a beard. “When I’m performing, nothing else occurs in my life,” Aamir added. I planned to build Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie’s screenplay is fantastic, and its plot is exquisite. But I want to spend time with my mom and kids.”

He stated he’s just concentrated on his career for 35 years, which isn’t fair to his family. He wants to quit performing and spend time with his family. “I’m looking forward to a year-and-a-half off from acting. First time producer, not performer.

Aamir Khan has flashed his grey hair before. The actor had grey hair and wore it throughout the lockdown.