Aaron Carter made amends with Nick before his death.

Aaron was on the road to making atonement with so many people in his life.

He had a lot of respect for Nick.

Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, were in a good position prior to the early death of the former at the age of 34.

A representative for the late pop musician told on Monday that “[Aaron] was on the road to making atonement with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick.”

The representative stated, “Aaron was thrilled about this because he adored his brother. He had a lot of respect for Nick. They were attempting to restore order to the situation.

One day after the singer of “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” was discovered dead in his bathtub at his California home, Nick, 42, paid tribute to Aaron in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

The Backstreet Boys member captioned a series of old photos with Aaron, saying, “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever diminished.

“I have always clung to the notion that he might someday desire to travel a healthy road and eventually obtain the care he so sorely needed,” the author once said.

In regards to Aaron’s demise, Nick continued by referring to addiction and mental illness as “the actual culprit.”

“Occasionally, we want to lay blame for a loss on someone or something,” Nick wrote. “More than anybody could possibly imagine, I will miss my brother. I cherish you, Chizz. You can now finally experience the tranquility that you were unable to find on earth. I adore you, little brother.

The physical brawl between Nick and Aaron on “House of Carters,” their 2006 E! reality show that emphasized their rivalry, is iconic. After the younger brother re-posted the video of their fight on social media in 2019, the anger flared up again.

In reaction, Nick tweeted that he and Aaron’s twin sister felt frightened around him, adding, “After due deliberation, my sister, Angel [Carter], and I hate that we are compelled to obtain a restraining order against our brother, Aaron, today.”

Nick claimed that Aaron confessed to wanting to kill his pregnant wife and unborn kid, which prompted Nick to “take every precaution to safeguard ourselves and our family.”

Aaron disputed the allegations. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, he said, “I have never had thoughts of hurting anyone, let alone taking anyone’s life.”

“Reading those things wounded me because if these people really knew me, they would never have used that as a means of controlling me. Knowing how my innocent nieces and nephews will be impacted by decisions made by the adults around them is actually more painful.

Later, Aaron alleged that Nick only obtained the restraining order because he openly supported Dream singer Melissa Schulman, who had accused Nick of rape in 2002. (Nick vigorously refuted Schuman’s claims, and her case was ultimately rejected in 2018)

Later, Aaron expressed regret to Nick for “lashing out.” After Aaron was admitted to the hospital for an unidentified reason later that year, the siblings were reunited.

At a BSB concert in London on Sunday, Nick grieved during a tribute to Aaron. Nick sobbed when his bandmates A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough hugged him during the performance of “No Place.”

The musician addressed the audience regarding Kevin Richardson.

He explained, “We just wanted to find a moment in our program to commemorate him since we just lost one of our family members yesterday and we’ve had heavy hearts tonight.” Aaron Carter, Nick’s younger brother, passed away yesterday.

Richardson, 51, said, “He’s a member of our family. “We’d want to dedicate this song to our younger brother, Aaron Carter,” Dorough, 49, added. May he find eternal peace.

Prince, Aaron’s 11-month-old baby with fiancée Melanie Martin, is his only surviving child.

