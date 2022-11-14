Aaron Carter passed away without a will, report

Aaron Carter passed away without a will.

Late musician was sadly discovered dead in his bathtub on November 5 at the age of 34.

His body was discovered surrounded by numerous compressed air cans and pill bottles.

Advertisement

The State of California will apparently decide what will happens to the estate of Aaron Carter.

The late musician, who was sadly discovered dead in his bathtub on November 5 at the age of 34, did not leave a will. According to sources who spoke to the publication, Carter’s lawyers recommended him create a will after the birth of his son, Prince, whom he welcomed in November 2021 with his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin.

He reportedly never got around to it, though.

Given that the “Aaron’s Party” singer was single when he passed away, Prince is expected to take up his father’s estate in accordance with California succession laws.

Due to continuous conflict, the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services removed Prince from the house Carter and Martin shared before Martin’s passing, according to TMZ. The source claims that since September, Prince has been residing with Martin’s mother.

Additionally, Carter attempted to prevent the publication of a contentious memoir by his book publisher before his passing.

Advertisement

According to his publicist, “Aaron stopped working on the book in the middle and stated, ‘I want nothing to do with this,’ thus the publisher’s claim that it has been approved is untrue. “That goes against everything Aaron wants.”

“Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” an excerpt from the “unauthorized” memoir, claims that Carter spent one night at Michael Jackson’s home and observed the “Bad” singer wearing “tighty-whitey underwear.”

Nick Carter’s younger brother claimed to have stolen Hilary Duff’s virginity in a piece he wrote on his teenage romance with the “Lizzie McGuire” actress.

The 35-year-old Duff immediately called the memoir “disgusting.”

She stated in a statement, “It’s incredibly terrible that within a week of Aaron’s passing, there’s a publisher that seems to be rashly putting a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking the proper time or care to fact-check the veracity of his work. It is horrible to reduce Aaron’s life narrative to what appears to be unconfirmed click-bait for financial gain.

Authorities announced on November 5 that the singer of “I Want Candy” had passed away.

Advertisement

According to a police report, his body was discovered surrounded by numerous compressed air cans and pill bottles. His official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed yet; toxicology reports are still pending.