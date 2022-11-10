Aaron Carter was bit of “hermit” in his life’s last year

Aaron Carter was a bit of “hermit” in his life last year.

Wright exclusively tells that everything appeared to be going according to plan.

He portrays himself as a bad kid online and in other places.

Aaron Carter was a bit of a “hermit” in his final year but was desperate to get his career back on track according to his buddy and co-writer Dan Wright.

In the months prior to the singer’s untimely death on November 5, 3D Friends member Wright exclusively tells that everything appeared to be going according to plan as they prepared to release Carter’s new album, “Blacklisted,” which was released on Monday.

Due to his troublesome past with drugs, Wright claimed that the “I Want Candy” singer “didn’t have a lot of people who were prepared to help” or work with the musician.

Carter simply “wanted to get his career back,” he continues, but it was challenging because the “Aaron’s Party” singer would turn down opportunities and supposedly wouldn’t leave his California home.

According to Wright, “I got the impression he was almost like a recluse.” He genuinely didn’t leave the house. He hardly ever ventured outside of Lancaster. He like staying home and keeping inside.

He was a homebody, and I believe this is why not many people were willing to visit him, stay with him, and collaborate with him on an album.

Wright claims that their last conversation, which was brief and limited to discussing financial strategies for the album, came after they had fallen out of contact recently.

But the performer asserts that Carter was outspoken about his sobriety the whole time they collaborated. Aaron took great pride in his five years of sobriety. He would repeat that all the time, according to Wright.

Wright continues, “He would use the term ‘Cali sober,’ which is slang for those who substitute marijuana for other addictive narcotics.

Wright claims that he only ever observed Carter using his prescribed Xanax, which he claimed to have been taking for a “very long period,” in addition to marijuana.

He portrays himself as a bad kid online and in other places, yet when spoken to in person, he is incredibly articulate, quick, and knowledgeable. I never once had the impression that he was under the influence of dusters, says Wright.

In a 2019 interview with “The Doctors,” Carter discussed his history of drug use and his need to huffing.

In addition, Carter has previously received diagnoses for anxiety, manic depression, bipolar illness, and schizophrenia.

The 34-year-old singer of “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” who has an 11-month-old kid with fiancée Melanie Martin, was discovered dead in his bathtub on Saturday by his staff.

Although the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, law enforcement sources informed TMZ that when he died, first responders discovered cans of pressurized air in the bathroom.

Prior to his untimely passing, Carter, according to Wright, was looking forward to working on music once more and getting ready for a tour for the first time in years.

“He appeared to be eager to get to work. He wished to resume his career. When [Wright and artist manager Morgan Matthews] secured him performances, he was thrilled. He was happy to be working again, according to Wright.

I was anticipating his being a longtime buddy. Simply said, I’m going to miss that.

