Aaron Carter was “obsessed” with his brother Nick, friend

Aaron Carter had an unhealthy “obsession” with his older brother, Nick Carter, and had been “calling out” for love for years, friend.

Up until his unexpected death in a bathtub at his home on Saturday, according to Gary Madatyan, a longtime friend of the “I’m All About You” singer, Aaron frequently discussed mending fences with the Backstreet Boys vocalist.

Madatyan further claimed that the singer’s connections with his family and fiancée, Melanie Martin, had been severely strained as a result of his mental condition. He still desired to make an atonement with those he had wronged.

As Aaron’s blood is related, Nick could have done more, according to Madatyan. I don’t think ill of him. I’m respecting him, so I’m not saying anything negative. He’s an accomplished artist. Aaron has a fascination with his brother, even though I adore him.

“People with mental illnesses think differently,” he continued. To obtain that attention, he was… prodding and pushing. We’re talking about mental health, but Aaron did things to his brother that he should never have done. He was pleading for assistance.

The siblings were “in a good place,” according to a representative for Aaron, despite their broken relationship, until he was discovered unresponsive on November 5 at his Lancaster, California, home.

He had a lot of respect for Nick. The singer’s agent claimed on Monday that they were attempting to restore everything to good condition.

Madatyan also claimed to us that he had grown concerned over the past few months as “new faces” started to enter Aaron’s life.

In order to reclaim custody of his 11-month-old kid, Prince, he had been working on new music and had set himself the goal of improving his life, according to the man.

Madatyan stated, “It simply hurts my heart that nobody was there for him. He was being pulled out by many individuals who took advantage of his addiction and mental problems. His name was employed to generate publicity.

“Look, I don’t like this, I told him. Let me help you; I love you so much and would sacrifice anything for you. Brother, this is not okay. You’re not living your life in the appropriate direction.

Madatyan claimed that his friend was concerned about his finances as well. Aaron allegedly discussed entering the ring to face actor Andy Dick with Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman.

We discussed it two weeks ago, but Feldman told Page Six that “he never came back to me.”

“He was like that. I am deeply saddened by his passing. He played a significant role in Celebrity Boxing’s comeback.

Following the removal of Aaron’s remains for an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Madatyan and Martin were granted access to the pop star’s Lancaster residence.

When Madatyan inspected the entire house, he claimed to find no narcotics or anything else odd, “except the water in the tub… The water had an unusual yellow hue.

Aerosol cans were reportedly discovered inside the house, according to TMZ, although Madatyan claimed he did not see them.

Madatyan claimed that his 12-year best friend had numerous ideas and hardly ever broached the subject of self-harm. Aaron loved life, so he would never have committed suicide, according to Madatyan.

Aaron, 34, was quite candid about his drug use and mental health issues. The artist admitted to taking medicine for anxiety, manic depression, and multiple personality disorder when he made an appearance on the talk show “The Doctors” in 2019.

The same year, Nick, his twin sister Angel, and Aaron were the subject of a restraining order. Madatyan claimed that the singer was extremely hurt by the directive to avoid his family.

He would declare, “[Nick] hates me; he doesn’t want me to succeed,” according to Madatyan. ‘I don’t think so,’ I replied. Perhaps you ought to approach him and try to talk to him. You can tell he was quite lonely, yet he tried to mend that relationship.

He said, “He had already acknowledged drug misuse and mental health difficulties, but nobody showed there to simply hold his hand. If my brother had a mental disorder, I wouldn’t ever issue a restraining order against him. However, I’m not here to judge anyone. For him, that was extremely painful. Being mentally sick is not a decision.

In order to help him manage his life, Madatyan claimed he repeatedly tried to persuade him to return to the Los Angeles region. However, “other influences” were allegedly present at the time.

He claimed, “I would constantly give him a hug and tell him, ‘You’re not alone, Aaron. “But sometimes that wasn’t enough. Even if you are aware of how much he loved [Nick], I am not mad at his family. A blood relative’s effort means more to him than any other buddy around.

Never give up on someone who is battling a mental health problem because there will come a day when it might be too late, is what I want everyone to know. Nobody should ever look back and wish they had taken action when they could have. The worst emotion a person can experience is that.

