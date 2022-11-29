Aaron Carter’s ashes will be placed in Florida with sister Leslie’s

Aaron Carter’s mother plans to scatter some of his ashes in the Florida Keys.

The singer’s remains will be interred with those of his late sister, Leslie.

His fiancée Melanie Martin will not be present at the ceremony.

Advertisement

Aaron Carter’s ashes will be interred with those of his late sister Leslie in the Florida Keys.

The singer’s mother, Jane, told that the family intends to scatter some of Aaron and Leslie’s ashes in the Florida Keys in the spring.

She also stated that they will save some of their ashes to be buried with Jane when she dies.

Aaron’s remains are still with his twin sister, Angel, and his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin will not be present at the ceremony in the Keys, according to Jane.

On November 5, the “I Want Candy” singer was discovered dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home. He was 34.

Throughout his life, the late pop star struggled with addiction and mental health issues, but his manager later told Page Six that cyberbullying was a “nightmare” for Carter.

Advertisement

“It went on and on. “It was so relentless, and it did a number on him,” Taylor Helgeson explained.

Although Helgeson stated that he did not believe Aaron considered suicide, online trolls did have an impact on his mental health.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to blame it entirely [for Carter’s death], but I saw it break him down over time,” the Big Umbrella Management executive explained.

“He never chose his life … I don’t think he was given the same tools that a lot of us are to navigate life in a way that leaves room for us to live sustainable, good lives.”’

Aaron did not have a will in place at the time of his death.

According to TMZ, lawyers advised Aaron to draught one after the birth of his son, Prince, whom he welcomed with Martin in November 2021, but he never did.

Advertisement

Because Aaron was unmarried at the time of his death, Prince will most likely inherit his late father’s estate, according to California succession laws. The specifics of Aaron’s estate are unknown.

Also Read Brandi Glanville gets a Thanksgiving shoutout from LeAnn Rimes LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville appear to be getting along well after...