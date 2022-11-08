Aaron Carter’s family breaks silence on his demise

Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget light Aaron Carter brought to DWTS
Aaron Carter, 34, died in California. Fans and business friends are paying heartfelt condolences to the late singer. Aaron Carter, Nick’s younger brother, became a 90s adolescent smash with I Want Candy.
Nick Carter recalls Aaron
Nick Carter shared vintage images from their youth and talked about their rocky connection and Aaron’s terrible existence. Nick said, “Brokenhearted. Despite our difficult relationship, I’ve always loved my brother. I’ve always hoped he’d choose a healthy route and seek treatment.”
Angel, Aaron’s twin, mourns his death.
Angel Carter, Aaron Carter’s twin sister, eulogized him hours after his death was reported. She tweeted, “Twin… I adored you. You’re missed. Funny, kind Aaron, I’ll always remember our memories. I’m glad you’re calm. I’ll remember you till I die and meet you again.”
Aaron’s fiancée grieves bitterly
