Aaron Carter’s family breaks silence on his demise

Aaron Carter, brother to Nick Carter, became a 90s adolescent smash with I Want Candy

Nick shared vintage images from their youth and talked about their rocky connection and Aaron’s terrible existence.

Nick said, I’ve always loved my brother. I’ve always hoped he’d choose a healthy route and seek treatment.

Advertisement

Aaron Carter, 34, died in California. Fans and business friends are paying heartfelt condolences to the late singer. Aaron Carter, Nick’s younger brother, became a 90s adolescent smash with I Want Candy.

Nick Carter recalls Aaron

Nick Carter shared vintage images from their youth and talked about their rocky connection and Aaron’s terrible existence. Nick said, “Brokenhearted. Despite our difficult relationship, I’ve always loved my brother. I’ve always hoped he’d choose a healthy route and seek treatment.”

Angel, Aaron’s twin, mourns his death.

Angel Carter, Aaron Carter’s twin sister, eulogized him hours after his death was reported. She tweeted, “Twin… I adored you. You’re missed. Funny, kind Aaron, I’ll always remember our memories. I’m glad you’re calm. I’ll remember you till I die and meet you again.”

Aaron’s fiancée grieves bitterly



Advertisement

Also Read Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget light Aaron Carter brought to DWTS Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget the light Aaron Carter brought to...

Melanie Martin, Aaron’s on-and-off girlfriend, shared a heartbreaking TikTok video after his death. Martin released a video of her weeping in a moving automobile. She tweeted a vintage TikTok Live of Carter dancing and commented, “Forever uploading.” Aaron and Melanie announced their engagement in June 2020 and had Prince in November.