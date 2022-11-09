 Aaron Carter’s fiancée calls police while moving items out of late singer’s home

Aaron Carter’s fiancée calls the police while moving items out of the late singer’s home.

Woman called the L.A. County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Martin has recently spoken out about the tragic loss and declared her heart to be “totally broken.”

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s fiancée, contacted the police to “maintain the peace” while she was packing her belongings out of the late singer’s home.

According to the reports, a woman called the L.A. County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday afternoon to ensure that everything went according to plan.

Along with the mother of one, who was dressed in a tie-dye sweatshirt, loading her boxes, moving trucks were also seen outside the Los Angeles residence.

Her difficult decision was made only a few days after Carter, 34, passed away and his body was found in the bathtub.

Multiple cans of compressed air were reportedly discovered by responding officers in the singer’s bathroom and bedroom. Prescription medicine bottles were reportedly found at the location as well.

Martin, 30, and Gary Madatyan, Carter’s closest friend, had already toured the house, which the late musician planned to sell.

“After removing the body from the residence, they only let a select few people inside. We simply wanted to check the residence for any signs of blood, alcohol, or other substances, Madatyan said to “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday.

The on-again, off-again fiancée of Madatyan and Carter observed aerosol cans and the “yellowish” bathtub water where the “I Want Candy” singer’s body was discovered when exploring the residence.

Martin, who was the late singer’s partner and mother of their 11-month-old baby Prince, has recently spoken out about the tragic loss and declared her heart to be “totally broken.”

“I am utterly devastated by the loss of my fiancé Aaron. She told People, “I tried everything to help him since I knew he was struggling.

He has a very independent and strong personality, therefore I was unable to assist him in the manner in which I believed he need it.

“My only request is for greater assistance with him from other people. This is the saddest day of my life because I will now be raising our son alone, but I must be strong for him. I’m heartbroken,” she continued.

Early in 2020, the troubled pair started dating. A few months later, they announced their engagement.

On November 22, 2017, they had their kid, however they split up a week later after arguing about Carter’s estranged relatives.

During his final few years, the “I’m All About You” singer battled drug and mental health concerns. In reality, he entered a rehab center in September in an effort to win back the couple’s son’s custody.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer revealed at the time, “I work with an individual counselor and it’s an abstinence program.

“I provide group therapy, parenting education, and domestic abuse counseling. He went on to say, “I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different stuff, but all I wanted was my baby back.

