Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Share Sweet Photo with Baby Son

After hearing that he legally changed his son's name, Aaron Paul is taking his son out.

After voting early in the midterm elections on Monday, the actor’s wife, Lauren, posted a cute selfie of the family with their son, Ryden Caspian. Aaron and Lauren smile for the camera while the actor holds their 7-month-old son, whose face is covered by an American flag emoji. They are proud to wear “I Voted” stickers on their chests. They also have a 4-year-old daughter named Story Annabelle and a son named Ryden.

Aaron filed a petition to legally change his family’s last name and his son’s name less than a week before the snap. Legal papers obtained by TMZ show that the actor changed his legal last name from Sturtevant to Paul.

His wife, Lauren, is also changing her name, so that everyone in the family will have the same last name.

Also, their baby boy’s name is now officially Ryden Caspian Paul. In April, Jimmy Fallon used that name to introduce the baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but Aaron and Lauren had already given him the legal name Casper Emerson Paul. Aaron told host Jimmy Fallon at the time, “His name is Ryden, and I love him.” He then said, “I’m tired.”

Then Fallon showed the audience the first photos of the cute baby, while Aaron gushed about his son and said, “He’s the best.”

The Breaking Bad star said that the couple’s daughter, Story, is “madly in love” with her baby brother. “She can’t hold him tight enough. Like, he suffocates him by lying on top of him, “he added with a laugh. The doll is hers.

