Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on wedding anniversary

Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan, are on vacation with their kids.

Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan are on vacation with their kids in the Maldives. On Friday, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Aayush posted a few pictures from their trip to Instagram along with a funny and sweet message for Arpita.

Arpita shared a few more pictures and wrote, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.”

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

