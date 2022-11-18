Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on wedding anniversary

Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on wedding anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on wedding anniversary

Aayush Sharma wishes Arpita Khan on wedding anniversary

Advertisement
  • Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan, are on vacation with their kids.
  • Arpita shared a few more pictures and wrote, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate??
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan are on vacation with their kids in the Maldives. On Friday, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Aayush posted a few pictures from their trip to Instagram along with a funny and sweet message for Arpita.

Arpita shared a few more pictures and wrote, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Also Read

Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina
Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma greeted Lord Ganesha at her home...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story