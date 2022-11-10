Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon is father of her third child

Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon is the father of her third child.

Nick Cannon will most definitely not find life to be cheaper by the dozen.

Cannon was born on October 8th, making him a Libra.

Advertisement

Nick Cannon, who is getting ready to welcome his 12th child, will most definitely not find life to be cheaper by the dozen.

A humorous meme tweeted on Tuesday night by pregnant Abby De La Rosa, who is already the mother of Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, verified the identity of the father of her unborn kid.

She reacted, “Damn! One night with a Libra can turn into three or four years,” in response to the SMS. lol One night quickly developed into four years and three children… No lies are present, smh. Be careful out there, everyone.

Cannon was born on October 8th, making him a Libra.

De La Rosa, who revealed her third pregnancy in June, recently defended her parenting skills in response to those who could not comprehend her “polyamorous relationship” with the TV personality, 42.

During an appearance on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast in September, the DJ, 31, claimed that being in a polyamorous relationship “doesn’t imply you have low self-esteem or self-worth.” “When people criticize me and my motherhood, I become hypersensitive.”

Advertisement

She went on to say, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the sort of mother that I am to my kids, the wholeness that I am to them, and the strength that I share with them. ” She also expressed optimism that her kids will grow up understanding that they, too, can defy the odds.

Although De La Rosa referred to Cannon as her “main partner” and said he had purchased a home for her and her expanding family that same month, De La Rosa acknowledged she is aiming for “monogamy… down the line.”

She said, “This won’t get me there, but I adore where I am right now. Simply put, it’s not my forever.

The DJ earlier informed her OnlyFans that she was expecting a girl on October 25; hence, she has probably already given birth or is about to do so.

When Cannon hinted in June that the “stork” was on the way, supporters assumed he was talking about De La Rosa. However, Cannon has not yet made any comments about becoming a father of 12 children.

We quickly found out that there were several storks en route. Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon’s eighth child—a son they called Legendary—the following month.

Advertisement

Onyx, his ninth child and the daughter of LaNisha Cole, was born in September. Rise, the media personality’s tenth child, was welcomed by Brittany Bell later that month. And just last week, Alyssa Scott disclosed that the child she had in the oven would be Cannon’s eleventh child.

Also Read Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby The DJ announced earlier this year that she was expecting her third...