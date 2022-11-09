Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby

The DJ announced earlier this year that she was expecting her third child.

She already has twin 16-month-old sons with the Nickelodeon star.

Even though Abby has kept sending Nick cute pictures of her family, she hasn’t said publicly who the baby’s father is u

Advertisement

In a Nov. 8 Instagram Story that was shared again, it said, “Be careful, one night with a Libra can turn into three or four years, wrote Abby. One night quickly turned into four years and three kids… I see no lies. Be careful out there.” (For reference, Nick is a Libra because he was born on October 8).

Nick announced a few days ago that he would soon be having his second child with model Alyssa Scott. This would be Nick’s eleventh child overall. Abby’s cheeky social media post hints at the news. (Abby’s baby makes it twelve.)

In July 2021, Nick welcomed son Zen with Alyssa. Five months later, Nick and Alyssa shared that Zen passed away of brain cancer.

The Wild N’ Out actor has 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey and a 5-year-old, 22-month-old, and 1-month-old with Brittany Bell. Nick has a 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, with model LaNisha Cole.

Abby talked out about her friendship with the actor, saying he provided a “freeing attitude” to her life.

Advertisement

“Being upfront about my relationship doesn’t affect the kind of mother I am to my kids,” she stated in September. “My kids will say, “Mom and Dad, you did it your way.” I adore it.”

Also Read Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family and shows her baby bump The 31-year-old ex-radio host, who is also Nick Cannon's fiancée and is...