Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family and shows her baby bump
The 31-year-old ex-radio host, who is also Nick Cannon's fiancée and is...
In a Nov. 8 Instagram Story that was shared again, it said, “Be careful, one night with a Libra can turn into three or four years, wrote Abby. One night quickly turned into four years and three kids… I see no lies. Be careful out there.” (For reference, Nick is a Libra because he was born on October 8).
Nick announced a few days ago that he would soon be having his second child with model Alyssa Scott. This would be Nick’s eleventh child overall. Abby’s cheeky social media post hints at the news. (Abby’s baby makes it twelve.)
In July 2021, Nick welcomed son Zen with Alyssa. Five months later, Nick and Alyssa shared that Zen passed away of brain cancer.
The Wild N’ Out actor has 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey and a 5-year-old, 22-month-old, and 1-month-old with Brittany Bell. Nick has a 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, with model LaNisha Cole.
Abby talked out about her friendship with the actor, saying he provided a “freeing attitude” to her life.
“Being upfront about my relationship doesn’t affect the kind of mother I am to my kids,” she stated in September. “My kids will say, “Mom and Dad, you did it your way.” I adore it.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.