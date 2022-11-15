Abhishek Bachchan keeps a scrapbook of bad reviews, criticisms

Abhishek Bachchan is someone who has seen his fair share of highs and lows in a two-decade career.

The actor also revealed that the idea for keeping a record of the bad reviews came from advice his father.

In an interview with Bollywood media, “I used to put it up on my bathroom mirror.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the entertainment business for 20 years. During that time, he has had his share of highs and lows. He has played roles that critics loved and gave him awards for, and he has also played roles that critics didn’t like at all. In a recent interview, the actor said that he uses the bad reviews and criticisms he gets as a source of creativity.

Abhishek first talked about how he uses criticism as a way to get better in an interview when he was making the movie Shararat in 2002.

In an interview with Bollywood media, “I used to put it up on my bathroom mirror. I no longer have a mirror because it’s fully covered. But I put it in a scrapbook now,” he said. When asked whose opinion he adheres to out of the so many reviews out there, Abhishek said “I think you should pick everything because everybody’s opinion counts and everybody is your audience.”

The actor also said that his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, told him that he should keep track of the bad reviews. “He said ‘keep it there, read it every day and go out there to prove them wrong, use that as inspiration and impetus’. I took it a step further and made it like ‘they are telling me to improve myself so let me read every morning on how to improve myself and actively work on that’,” said Abhishek.