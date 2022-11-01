Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan mourns Arun Bali’s death, calling him a “warm and wonderful man”
On Friday morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away. He was 79....
Abhishek Bachchan gave his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a rare black-and-white photo of her from what looks like a few years ago for her birthday. He wrote a post about her on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace, and eternal success.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in the image sporting a straightforward saree. She appears to be arranging flowers in her hair as she sits on a cane chair outside. Her typical Indian girl appearance is completed in the photo by her little use of makeup and the iconic bindi on her forehead.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.