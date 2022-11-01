Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday
Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan post Aishwarya Rai retro photo for her birthday

Advertisement
  • Abhishek Bachchan marked wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday with a rare monochrome picture.
  • He took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a post to her.
  • The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan gave his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a rare black-and-white photo of her from what looks like a few years ago for her birthday. He wrote a post about her on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace, and eternal success.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in the image sporting a straightforward saree. She appears to be arranging flowers in her hair as she sits on a cane chair outside. Her typical Indian girl appearance is completed in the photo by her little use of makeup and the iconic bindi on her forehead.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Advertisement

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users

Also Read

Abhishek Bachchan mourns Arun Bali’s death, calling him a “warm and wonderful man”
Abhishek Bachchan mourns Arun Bali’s death, calling him a “warm and wonderful man”

On Friday morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away. He was 79....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ashton Kutcher claims he feels awkward with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet
Ashton Kutcher claims he feels awkward with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet
Kate Middleton appears overlooked Prince Harry's skating claims in 'Spare'
Kate Middleton appears overlooked Prince Harry's skating claims in 'Spare'
Prince Harry 'quest for vengeance' drawn criticism
Prince Harry 'quest for vengeance' drawn criticism
Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'
Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'
Meghan Markle accused of using 'royal family's public relations operation to spread lies
Meghan Markle accused of using 'royal family's public relations operation to spread lies
Kate Middleton shows her grace during a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Kate Middleton shows her grace during a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story