Abhishek Bachchan posts Aishwarya Rai’s retro photo for her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan marked wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday with a rare monochrome picture.

He took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a post to her.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan gave his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a rare black-and-white photo of her from what looks like a few years ago for her birthday. He wrote a post about her on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace, and eternal success.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen in the image sporting a straightforward saree. She appears to be arranging flowers in her hair as she sits on a cane chair outside. Her typical Indian girl appearance is completed in the photo by her little use of makeup and the iconic bindi on her forehead.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Advertisement

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan mourns Arun Bali’s death, calling him a “warm and wonderful man” On Friday morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away. He was 79....