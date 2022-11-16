Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter on her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan’s challenge: Follow Aishwarya Rai’s example
Abhishek Bachchan has always been open about his feelings for his wife....
Abhishek is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi films. He is part of the Bachchan family and the son of actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Abhishek posted on Instagram to wish his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan a happy 11th birthday. On Wednesday, he shared a picture of her smiling by herself and wrote a sweet message.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.