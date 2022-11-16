Advertisement
Edition: English
Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter on her birthday

  • Abhishek Bachchan wished his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan her 11th birthday.
  • He shared a solo smiling picture of hers and wrote a sweet message.
  • Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess I love you mostest.”
Abhishek is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi films. He is part of the Bachchan family and the son of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek posted on Instagram to wish his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan a happy 11th birthday. On Wednesday, he shared a picture of her smiling by herself and wrote a sweet message.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

