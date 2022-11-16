Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter on her birthday

Abhishek Bachchan wished his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan her 11th birthday.

He shared a solo smiling picture of hers and wrote a sweet message.

Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess I love you mostest.”

Abhishek is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi films. He is part of the Bachchan family and the son of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

