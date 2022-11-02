Advertisement
Action-thriller Zarrar finally got release date, know here

Action-thriller Zarrar finally got release date, know here

Articles
Action-thriller Zarrar finally got release date, know here

Zarrar will be released worldwide on Nov 25 – IMDb

  • Zarrar was originally supposed to be released on September 23.
  • Its release date has been delayed twice owing to the flood situation in Pakistan.
  • The film also stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig, and Shafqat Cheema.
Finally, Pakistani superstar, Shaan Shahid has confirmed the release date for his forthcoming action-thriller Zarrar.

Tuesday, Shaan announced at a press conference alongside his film’s main protagonists that the film will be released worldwide on November 25.

The film, which is based on actual events, was originally supposed to be released on September 23, but its release date has been delayed twice owing to the flood situation in the country.

 

Shaan wrote and directed the film, which also stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig, and Shafqat Cheema.

Shahid had already made waves with films like Waar and Yaggar, for those unaware.

