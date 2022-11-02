Action-thriller Zarrar finally got release date, know here

Zarrar will be released worldwide on Nov 25 – IMDb

Zarrar was originally supposed to be released on September 23.

Its release date has been delayed twice owing to the flood situation in Pakistan.

The film also stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig, and Shafqat Cheema.

Finally, Pakistani superstar, Shaan Shahid has confirmed the release date for his forthcoming action-thriller Zarrar.

Tuesday, Shaan announced at a press conference alongside his film’s main protagonists that the film will be released worldwide on November 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZarrarTheFilm (@zarrarofficial_)

Shahid had already made waves with films like Waar and Yaggar, for those unaware.

