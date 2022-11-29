Adele’s Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Las Vegas Crowd

Adele surprised fans by learning that Shania Twain went to one of her shows.

The singer posted a photo of herself singing with the country singer in the audience.

At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last week, Adele debuted her eagerly anticipated Las Vegas residency in front of 4,000 people. But most recently, the “Easy On Me” singer experienced her own fangirl moment after learning that Shania Twain went to one of her shows.

On November 27, Adele uploaded a candid photo of herself singing with the country singer in the audience and donning a wide-brimmed cowboy hat on her Instagram Story.

“Thank god you had a hat on… I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you,” Adele, 34, captioned the snap. “I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

In response, Shania re-shared the Story and wrote, “Thank god we didn’t make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show,” along with a laughing emoji.

Adele’s residency was supposed to begin in January, but the “Easy On Me” singer said in an emotional Instagram post the day before her curtain call that the “show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she explained. “It’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Months later, the Grammy winner called the experience “worst moment in my career, by far,” but stuck by her decision to postpone for the integrity of the show.

“The stage setup wasn’t right,” Adele admitted to Elle in August. “It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele’s residency eventually began on November 18 with her ex-husband Simon Konecki’s son Angelo, 10, and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, in attendance. She acknowledged the postponement of the shows during the performance and thanked her supporters for their tolerance.

“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience, according to The Guardian. “It looks just like I imagined it would.”

