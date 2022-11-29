Advertisement
Adivi Sesh confirms release of HIT 2 in Hindi

Articles
  • Adivi Sesh confirms the release of HIT 2 in Hindi.
  • Adivi Sesh received widespread praise.
  • The trailer for HIT – The Second Case remarkably depicts the identical crime that took place in Delhi.
Adivi Sesh echoes this. Following the success of Major, a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh received widespread praise.

From portraying a strong character in Major to changing into a sluggish cop in the upcoming movie HIT: The Second Case, his journey under the characters’ skin and the difficulties they endured was an emotional rollercoaster.

The Hindi audience is largely to blame because it took me 12 years to become the next big thing and because my Telugu and South Indian fans are familiar with and devoted to my type of cinema. Since I have always thought that we are creating Indian cinema.

Goodachari was where it all began because it performed so brilliantly. Since Major, my debut Hindi film, has received so much support, I’ve decided to keep making Hindi movies in addition to Telugu ones. Currently, it is intended to release HIT 2 in Hindi shortly based on consumer demand.

Sincerely, we didn’t want to, but the irate individuals insisted on the Hindi translation for every poster, teaser, and tweet we sent. We will therefore translate it into Hindi. We’re waiting for the right moment, and we’ll release it in December. We will appropriately release it in Hindi after the Telugu premiere. I will do the dubbing. It will be released a few weeks following the Telugu version.
Goodachari and Major aided in obtaining quality scripts

After Kshanam, my largest release of 2016, and its subsequent remake in Baaghi 2, Tiger (Shroffbiggest )’s blockbuster, it became much easier for me to get good screenplays. This added a lot of legitimacy to my taste. Great stories may have started to find me somehow after that.

The trailer for HIT – The Second Case remarkably depicts the identical crime that took place in Delhi. Even though Shraddha is not the victim in the movie, there is a startling likeness between the two characters. It was absolutely scary.

It is the most honorable and innovative thing I have ever done. Fans are inquisitive about your marital plans despite the fact that you have kept a non-controversial image in the profession.

