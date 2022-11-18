Adorable picture of Hamza Ali Abbasi with his sister goes viral

Advertisement
date 2022-11-18
Adorable picture of Hamza Ali Abbasi with her sister goes viral

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor and director. He is known for his roles as Afzal in the drama serial Pyarey Afzal and as Salahuddin in the drama serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai, Pyarai Afzal, Mann Mayal, Alif and many more.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor shared an adorable picture with his sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi. Have a look:

The viral pictures received a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users

Yesterday, Hamza celebrated his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi’s birthday with family and close friends.

