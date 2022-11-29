Adorable pictures from Maryam Noor and Ismail Shahid’s mehndi

Maryam Noor began her wedding celebrations with a magnificent and lavish mehndi ceremony. Social media is flooded with the event’s photos and videos. We can’t help but be mesmerized by this beautiful muse’s alluring appearance and fall in love with her grace and attractiveness. This post will provide a thorough analysis of her mehndi celebration. In order to begin, scroll down.

Maryam has decided to dress in that conventional yellow attire with such spectacular embroidery. She is wearing a yellow gharara that is heavily embellished, and her beautiful makeup in gold completes the look. This Lollywood star posted a number of images on Instagram while wearing this traditional ensemble.

How can we overlook our sisters and friends, who are regarded as essential members of this halla gulla. The bride and groom are applying ubtan on each other’s faces, and their joyful smiles are showing. She is singing while wearing this bottle green clothing and another stunning apparel. Her followers swoon over her because of her green eye makeup, which features the longest lashes, and her pink nude lipstick. These images are simply too awesome to handle.

This girl is very endearing to us, and her naive appearance makes her seem like a real-life princess. We are smitten with this queen. Maryam Noor frequently posts images of her wedding celebrations.

Here are some more lavish and seductive images from us. Look at these!

