Adorable pictures of Minal Khan pre birthday celebration

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are an extremely cute celebrity couple. The bond between the couple is incredible. Fans adore hearing from and seeing the couple. Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan are best friends who love to have fun, date, and travel. They are adventure seekers that adore seeing new places.

The pair updated their followers on their exciting and opulent trip to Thailand last month. Fans adored their opulent holidays and the many islands and landmarks they visited. After their trip, the Jalan actress and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram did not post as frequently, but today, Ahsan prepared a surprise pre-birthday party for her, whom he considers being his one and only. He also penned a touching letter for his wife. Here are some images of an incredible couple:

