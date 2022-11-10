Adorable pictures of Tabish Hashmi with his wife and children

Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal
Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal....
Tabish Hashmi is a very famous Pakistani host who has made his name after a continuous struggle. Previously, he used to be a standup comedian and wasn’t that famous until he was given a chance by Azfar Ali for a web show on Nashpati Prime.
Tabish was doing standup comedy and public speaking since his college days, but he gained momentum and got famous overnight with the hit show Digital Entertainment. Tabish rising star in the Pakistani showbiz industry with his family.
Have a look!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.