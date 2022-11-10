Adorable pictures of Tabish Hashmi with his wife and children

Tabish Hashmi is a very famous Pakistani host who has made his name after a continuous struggle. Previously, he used to be a standup comedian and wasn’t that famous until he was given a chance by Azfar Ali for a web show on Nashpati Prime.

Tabish was doing standup comedy and public speaking since his college days, but he gained momentum and got famous overnight with the hit show Digital Entertainment. Tabish rising star in the Pakistani showbiz industry with his family.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal Tabish Hashmi responds to his alleged leaked viral video AUR & Laal....