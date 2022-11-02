Advertisement
After Rishi Sunak reconsidered Cop27, King Charles III speaks out

After Rishi Sunak reconsidered Cop27, King Charles III speaks out

After Rishi Sunak reconsidered Cop27, King Charles III speaks out

King Charles III & Rishi Sunak

  • “As it was made clear previously, in unanimous agreement with the government, His Majesty will not be attending COP27.” “
  • It comes after Sunak said he would be there by saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,
  • Charles has warned about pollution in the air, plastic pollution, and climate change.
King Charles III made a new statement about attending Cop27 after the new Prime Minister of the UK did a big about-face. Rishi Sunak confirmed that he will go to Egypt for the upcoming climate change summit.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said: “As it was made clear previously, in unanimous agreement with the government, His Majesty will not be attending COP27.”

“His focus is on the pre-COP reception at Buckingham Palace this Friday, where senior business leaders, experts, and NGOs can discuss the important work of the summit and explore ways in which public-private partnerships can help tackle climate change.”

“His Majesty looks forward to hosting the PM and other global leaders at the event.”

It comes after Sunak said he would be there by saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” adding: “no energy security without investing in renewables.”

Before he goes to Egypt, Mr. Sunak will be one of the guests at the King’s reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Charles has warned about pollution in the air, plastic pollution, and climate change.

