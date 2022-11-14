After the blast, Pakistani celebrities extended prayers for Turkey

Massive explosion was observe yesterday in Istaklal Street in Istanbul, turkey

Istaklal Street is popular tourist spot in turkey

No of Actors and Directors paid regards and prayers through their social media accounts.

Approximately six people perished and numerous others were injured in a tragic and unfortunate bombing today in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish media said that the explosion happened in Taksim Square’s popular and busiest section, Istiqlal Street, in

Istanbul.

Sources claim that the explosion was a suicide. The Turkish Vice President claimed that a woman killed herself at the Istiqlal street. Soon after the tragedy, rescue efforts were initiated at the bomb site. It is official that the blast left 53 persons with serious injuries and 6 individuals dead on the scene. Advertisement Turkish media reports that there will likely be more casualties. Social media is also awash in the horrifying photographs.

