“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” spinoff of “WandaVision” begins filming

‘Agatha: Coven is Chaos’ recently enlisted a number of notable actors and actresses, and it will soon begin production.

The Kathryn Hahn-led series doesn’t yet have a set release date, but it is anticipated to air sometime in the winter of 2023.

Given that the series will feature a lot of chaos magic, the start of production suggests that post-production may take longer than expected.

Emma Caulfield revealed in a recent interview with Comic Book that she will begin filming for the show the following week.

The WandaVision series gauged the interest of fans when Caulfield returned as Dottie. She announced her return to the series earlier this year in a profile interview with Vanity Fair, where she also discussed her MS struggles.

The actor, however, is very excited to be back on set, gushing, “The cast is so good. I’ll start working next week. I have some knowledge, but I am powerless to speak.

Caulfield won’t be divulging any information about the project because he is a seasoned expert. Dottie made her debut in WandaVision as a regular town resident living under Wanda’s control in Westview.

Despite the fact that she was depicted as having a good reputation among the local ladies. She was one of the first few people to tell Wanda that she has “heard things” about the unusual couple, and she was also the first to notice an anomaly with Wanda when, following the committee meeting, both women hear a male voice coming from the radio.

Given that Westview is now hex-free, Caulfield has remained mum about how Dottie’s story will develop. She stated, “I can’t tell you what to expect because that would reveal something. Just enough for me to stay in the right place, I don’t know much. I anticipate that everything will be a lot of fun.

She will, however, undoubtedly share screen time with Hahn, whose Agatha was the character Wanda cursed at the end of the series to believe she was the ordinary townfolk she was posing as.

I haven’t seen [Kathryn Hahn], but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor spoke kindly of her co-star. I adore her so much. She is just the best and always cool.

The impressive cast will also include Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Eric Andre in addition to Hahn and Caulfield. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer at WandaVision, is back as the project’s writer and executive producer.

