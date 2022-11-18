Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aima Baig looks sizzling in cozy brown jumpsuit 

Aima Baig looks sizzling in cozy brown jumpsuit 

Articles
Advertisement
Aima Baig looks sizzling in cozy brown jumpsuit 

Aima Baig looks sizzling in cozy brown jumpsuit 

Advertisement

Rockstar Aima Baig has always captivated her fans with her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She has been part of this industry since 2015 but has earned a huge appreciation, a lot of respect, and love in such a short time.

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

aima-baig-qes-ahmed-accused-for-cheating-once-again/

Recently, the Malang singer treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself wearing a brown jumpsuit and she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Earlier, Aima was in hot water by the girlfriend of model Qes Ahmed said that Aima Baig cheated on her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri with him.

After that, Taloula Mair accused him of having an extramarital affair with Nimra Khan. She responded,  “I wouldn’t be surprised about it because he was cheating on me with her last year even before Aima Baig and then it was Aima Baig, so it makes sense that he ran back to her, it’s obvious that he had to run back to her as last option and exploit her, although he doesn’t like her, even his family bitches about her.” when a fan revealed that Qes Ahmed is dating Pakistani actress Nimra Khan and has even In her Instagram story, Taloula said these things. Dialogue Pakistan reported the news.

According to her most recent stories, Nimra Khan, an actress, hasn’t hurt her in any way, so there’s no need to criticize her; just give the girl a break, she said, adding that no one can tell you what to do when you’re in love because you’ll just go ahead and do it. She described Qes Ahmed as being toxic. Here are a couple screenshots from her article where she claimed not to have a problem with Nimra Khan, but in her question-and-answer session, she did warn her about a poisonous man

Also Read

WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video
WATCH: Aima Baig feels “Richie Rich” in the viral video

Aima Baig is a talented young Pakistani singer who has won the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When Jennifer Lopez declared her willingness to change her name, did she manifest it?
When Jennifer Lopez declared her willingness to change her name, did she manifest it?
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story